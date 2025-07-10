Trump Assassination Attempt ~6 Secret Service Agents Suspended~

Six Agents Were Suspended by The U.S. Secret Service...

For Failures Connected to Last Year's...

Attempted Assassination of Then-Presidential Candidate...

Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13th 2024.





Trump Plays The Long Game and Being The Master of The Game...

He Pretends He Has Moved On Though Gathers Hard Evidence..

And When The Deep State Lets Their Guard Down...

They Hear The Pouncing Lion's Fatal Roar!