Rybar Live: Special military operation, April 4
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«On Ukraine the recruitment of the so-called cannon fodder is going on neither shakily nor shakily, because the population of remote villages has already completely given all their men to the frontline»