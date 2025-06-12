Is America on the brink of collapse? A growing number of experts believe the country is headed for disaster, with some even predicting its demise as early as 2025. But is this just fear-mongering or a legitimate warning sign? In this video, we'll delve into the signs and portents that have people on edge, and explore the potential consequences of an American collapse. From economic instability to political upheaval, we'll examine the factors that could lead to the downfall of the world's most powerful nation. So, will America really meet its demise in 2025? Watch to find out.





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com





WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online





EMAIL:

[email protected]









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.