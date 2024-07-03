© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 Amazing Medical And Scientific Facts Found In Your Bible-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 2 2024
38 views • 10 months ago
Since the start of the twentieth century, mind-boggling advances in science, medicine and technology have become commonplace. Diseases that once killed millions now bother almost no one, time-saving devices are everywhere, and with the latest scientific technology we learn more about our universe every day. So it might shock you to realize that the bible knew about many of these things and talked about them thousands of years before any scientist anywhere had a clue. Tonight we dive in! On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we look at 10 mind-blowing medical and scientific facts contained in your Bible, just sitting there and waiting for science to come along and ‘discover’ them. Sometimes we will remark about how great it is when science finally catches up to the King James Bible, it rarely does, but when it does happen they almost never give credit for where they learned that information. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we present 10 Amazing Medical and Scientific Facts found inside your King James Holy Bible.
