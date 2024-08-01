BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'I DIDN'T KNOW SHE WAS BLACK!' ☈ DONNIE DUNKS ON DUMBASS [FULL CONFERENCE]
22 views • 9 months ago

Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 - I’m a lifetime member of NABJ. But they sat up here and got COOKED by Trump today by trying to act like shills for the Democrats. If they would have been more objective, their grilling would not have backfired on them


Source: https://x.com/tariqnasheed/status/1818770792861384899


Actually, VfB found the entire thing!


https://x.com/jeffstorobinsky/status/1818722254542590012


Thumbnail: https://x.com/atensnut/status/1818723111178846432/photo/1

fake newsharris faulknerpresident donald john trumpnational association of black journalistsrachel scottkadia goba
