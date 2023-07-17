Vaxxed School Teacher Suffered A Sudden Cardiac Arrest In Class And Died 💉 (2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid BC
July 16, 2023
2023: A teacher suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in class and died.
“A healthcare employee in the ambulance checked the pulse of the teacher but he had already succumbed. The incident shocked the children.”
*All teachers worldwide were required to take the poison injections.
Incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh, India. 🇮🇳
#DIEDSUDDENLY 💉
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/D9Xaf0E2GMQh/