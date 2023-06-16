BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Benjamin Fulford Update June 16, 2023.
Laska in the Great White North
44 followers
277 views • 06/19/2023

Benjamin Fulford:

‘US kicked the can down the road. Asia power brokers; money has been stopped. System is still crashing.‘

‘100 million people watched Tucker Carlson on Twitter. We have reached a turning point.’

‘Hard questions asking about the military and

Donald Trump.’

‘I’m publicly asking Colonel Douglas Macgregor to get on the phone with his colleagues and get the real military to take action.’

‘Canada’

‘Alberta elected a premier started telling the truth about the vaccines and all the other stuff. Arson and looting happened.’

‘Quebec Military Tribunal showed evidence, vaccines toxic, pcr test fraudulent, etc. Simultaneously massive forest fires, suddenly a news black out in Canada.’

‘England’

‘King Charles has fled to Transylvania without his wife.

Future Vision: Turn this planet into heaven on earth.



Keywords
researchlongevityrussiansukrainiansalberta premierquebec militarylive longrelease forbidden technologystop environmental construction
