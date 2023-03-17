© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
73 YOD. Your hands have made me and fashioned me; Give me understanding, that I may learn Your commandments.
74 Those who fear You will be glad when they see me, Because I have hoped in Your word.
75 I know, O LORD, that Your judgments are right, And that in faithfulness You have afflicted me.
76 Let, I pray, Your merciful kindness be for my comfort, According to Your word to Your servant.
77 Let Your tender mercies come to me, that I may live; For Your law is my delight.
78 Let the proud be ashamed, For they treated me wrongfully with falsehood; But I will meditate on Your precepts.
79 Let those who fear You turn to me, Those who know Your testimonies.
80 Let my heart be blameless regarding Your statutes, That I may not be ashamed.
(Ps. 119:73-80 NKJ)