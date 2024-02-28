Marco Rubio: Biden has to answer for all of this

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., says President Biden 'has to answer' for the border crisis and predicts up to 15 million migrants will enter the country if Biden is re-elected on 'Hannity.'
