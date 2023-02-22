BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn’s powerful NATIONAL DIVORCE message ‘I’m keeping the kids’
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
53 views • 02/22/2023

Glenn Beck


Feb 21, 2023


The far-left has labeled Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a radical once again, this time for her push for a ‘national divorce’ in America. But if THAT is deemed ‘radical,’ then why hasn’t the far-left’s intense push to transform and destroy EVERYTHING we once loved about America ever been labeled the same? In this clip, Glenn gives HIS powerful message on a national divorce. He shows how America’s Democrats have dangerously transformed nearly every sector of society, describes what YOUR Constitutional (and peaceful) duty is as a response, and explains why establishing a strong relationship with God is needed now more than ever. Plus, what it means when Glenn says that if a divorce DOES occur, then conservatives are ‘keeping the kids...’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKi5uHI0aWE

Keywords
current eventsdemocratspoliticsamericaconservativesrepublicanglenn beckrepresentativerelationship with godmarjorie taylor greeneconstitutional dutynational divorcekeeping the kids
