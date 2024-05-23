Mike Benz: How Hunter Biden's involvement in Ukraine Touched on a CIA Op

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mike Benz Explains How Hunter Biden's Work In Ukraine Touched On A CIA Operation | Mike Benz · Let me make today’s news about the CIA blocking feds from interviewing Hunter’s funders simple: Burisma was being used as a corporate crowbar by the CIA to pry Russia off the gas market. Hunter helped that happen. There. No more mystery.
@MikeBenzCyber