God Bless This Nation

This nation—for the most part—is not guilty of the abominations committed against many of its citizens this election cycle by the political elites. And this nation needs your prayers—desperately. Therefore pray for this nation.
Vote if you feel you must. Unless the Republicans repent, I will not be joining you.
#Pray, #GodsNotDead, #FourDVDset