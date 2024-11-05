CTP (S2ENovSpecial1, 20241106) "Better With Time" w/ Robert Ross Music BTS Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2EOctSpecial8 NOTES ( listen (Wed Nov 6 2024 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2ENovSpecial1) Better with Time w/ Robert Ross
See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus
Better with Time w/ Robert Ross overall theme. But specifically discuss with Robert (Canadian, or as I joke: Canuckian, and originally Australian) Singer/Songwriter Family Values tune: Mamma's Song! And, as well, tune-in to find out what all the following have to do w/ this episode: Vern Gosdin, David Allan Coe, Freddy Fender, Conway Twitty, and George Jones.
[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]
Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics; and yes some more on Movies too" TheLibertyBeacon piece
Episode related pieces...
- No related corresponding TLB piece for this Wed. Nov. 6 Show/episode (TLB pieces will resume Sat. Nov. 9 "No You CAN NOT REST (part 1)" piece for CTP S1E73 Show)
- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/music-tv-politics/
- https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2024/10/again-yes-again-the-left-democrats-deny-god-2623745.html
- https://beforeitsnews.com/press-releases/2024/10/christian-based-bible-full-context-voting-biblically-monologues-plus-people-of-faith-guests-3834420.html
- Initial/early BTS/SP Video (of this S2ENovSpecial1 episode): https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x98kut6
- Later BTS Video on/via (you may already be seeing this instead already on/at) BitChute, Brighteon, Rumble, and YouTube too
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]
(S2ENovSpecial1 Audio: 30m 22s Wed Nov 6 2024)
[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl, Used With Permission Under License ]
