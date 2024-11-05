BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP (S2ENovSpecial1, 20241106) "Better With Time" w/ Robert Ross Music BTS Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 7 months ago

CTP S2EOctSpecial8 NOTES ( listen (Wed Nov 6 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2ENovSpecial1) Better with Time w/ Robert Ross

See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

Better with Time w/ Robert Ross overall theme. But specifically discuss with Robert (Canadian, or as I joke: Canuckian, and originally Australian) Singer/Songwriter Family Values tune: Mamma's Song! And, as well, tune-in to find out what all the following have to do w/ this episode: Vern Gosdin, David Allan Coe, Freddy Fender, Conway Twitty, and George Jones.

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]

Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics; and yes some more on Movies too" TheLibertyBeacon piece


Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece for this Wed. Nov. 6 Show/episode (TLB pieces will resume Sat. Nov. 9 "No You CAN NOT REST (part 1)" piece for CTP S1E73 Show)

- https://RobertRossMusic.com

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/music-tv-politics/

- https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2024/10/again-yes-again-the-left-democrats-deny-god-2623745.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/press-releases/2024/10/christian-based-bible-full-context-voting-biblically-monologues-plus-people-of-faith-guests-3834420.html

- Initial/early BTS/SP Video (of this S2ENovSpecial1 episode): https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x98kut6

- Later BTS Video on/via (you may already be seeing this instead already on/at) BitChute, Brighteon, Rumble, and YouTube too


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S2ENovSpecial1 Audio: 30m 22s Wed Nov 6 2024)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl, Used With Permission Under License ]


SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from October 1st) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

October 5 - S2E68: School Shootings

October 8 - S2EOctSpecial2: All Lives Matter?

October 12 - S2E69: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 1)

October 15 - S2EOctSpecial4: Sum Of Many People's Fears of a Civil War 2.0

October 17 - S2EOctSpecial5: Preserve America Now

October 19 - S2E70: Micro vs Macro

October 22: S2EOctSpecial6: Singer/Songwriter Eddy "You Da" Mann

October 24: S2EOctSpecial7: God and Trump (w/ R. Lynch)

October 26 - S2E71: RFK Jr. as Health Secretary

November 2 - S2E72: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 2)

November 9 - S2E73: No you CAN NOT REST

November 16 - S2E74: [From NY it's] SATURDAY NIGHT [not LIVE, in Theaters]

November 23 - S2E75: Abortion - Profit Motive side

November 30 - S2E76: Government Regulations and Automobiles

December 7 - S2E77: Fight… Flight… other option…


Keywords
politicscanadianpodcastchristianwisdomagelifemusiccanadanashvilleaustraliaagingaustraliancountryaussiejlenarddetroitfreddy fenderchristitutionalistrick springfielddavid allan coevern gosdinconway twittygeorge jones
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy