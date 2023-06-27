Cannabis Consumption Events & Trade Shows

Join us as we chat with Jason Bellow about an exciting two-day event in Greenfield, Massachusetts, designed to bring together cannabis brands and retailers in the state. Jason shares how his team was able to secure attendance from nearly all of the 246 Massachusetts dispensaries, giving cannabis brands the opportunity to showcase their product and meet retailers. We also discuss the complexities of organizing the event, the regulations around product sampling and consumption, and the hours of the event. So, listen in and find out how this event may change the face of cannabis industry gatherings in Massachusetts. In this episode, we also explore the incredible story of how three industry legends - Eric Bello, Danny Diamonstein, and Aaron Levant - came together to create Hall of Flowers, one of the most successful cannabis trade shows in the world. Discover how they all brought their unique expertise in the trade show industry to create the show and how it has become a crash course in trade shows for Jason Bellow's father's son. We also discuss how Hall of Flowers is ushering in a maturation of the cannabis industry, promoting collaboration over competition and creating a community for the industry. Finally, we hear how Jason is taking the opportunity to make himself more visible in his home state of Massachusetts and how the plant has the potential to change people's lives for the better. The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry. This week we talk about: Cannabis Consumption Events Summary: 00:00 - Intro 0:01:20 - Massachusetts Cannabis Show 0:02:06 - Struggles and Excitement in Cannabis Industry 0:06:54 - Challenges Facing Cannabis Industry 0:08:43 - Cannabis Industry Education and Influence 0:11:50 - The Future of Cannabis Agriculture 0:12:15 - Challenges With State-by-State Cannabis Legalization 0:15:07 - Challenges to Legalizing Hemp and Cannabis 0:17:22 - Industry Insights and Normalization 0:20:07 - Cannabis Legalization Advocacy 0:25:05 - The Challenges of Cannabis Industry Guest: Jason Bello, CEO at Flower Expo https://www.linkedin.com/in/jasonmatthewbello/





