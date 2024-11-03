ODESSA on FIRE: Ukrainian Partisans Blew Up a NATO Military Train Along With Soldiers and Weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amid the rapid advance of the Russian Army in almost all directions of the front, the Russian Aerospace forces, together with missile forces, launched another massive missile attack on military facilities located throughout Ukraine. So, on the night of November 2, independent monitoring services recorded about 50 explosions in Ukrainian regions such as Kherson, Kharkiv, Kiev, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Odessa. In addition, the Russian Army's battlefield successes have had a very positive impact on the activities of Ukrainian partisans in the northern, central, southern, and eastern parts of Ukraine..............................................................................................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
