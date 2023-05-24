BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia’s Spy Chief Quotes Bible to Predict America’s Fate
335 views • 05/24/2023

Dmitry Medvedev issued another warning to the USA and the EU that their continued supply of weapons to Ukraine greatly increases the possibility of nuclear war with Russia. Mr. Medvedev is the former President of Russia and currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s powerful Security Council. He made his remarks during a visit to Vietnam.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/24/23


You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.


biblerussiafox newstucker carlsontrunewsww3world war 3ukrainenuclearnatosecurity councilvietnamrick wilesdoc burkhartmedvedevarrest trumprussia spy chiefamericas fategeneral skrzypczak
