Shoulder Injuries Part 2 Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:16 - I fell on 1/23 due to a blackout. My x-rays from past chiropractic care look like the bad ones you are showing today. Can you give recommendations for a chiropractor near Chattanooga that might help? I know that all my neck, shoulder, and arm pain is from the c3-6 neck problems.
00:02:56 - My 95 yo cousin has left shoulder bruising/bleeding? off and on. We can't figure out why or what causes this. She has pain when lifting that gets better over a long time, then she gets redness back and pain. The redness covers the shoulder area and down the arm to just above the elbow and into the left breast. Any suggestions?
00:06:31 - I did a side plank exercise on my elbow and immediately felt something in my shoulder. Ever since I’ve had pain by the side of my shoulder/arm and when I reach for something, I get a “pulling” of a nerve in my index finger. What have I done and what should I do?
00:08:11 - I’ve had many dislocations/separations on my right shoulder. I was supposed to have surgery years ago, but I can’t sit idle for that many months while healing. Any other fixes other than surgery?
00:10:00 - My right arm and shoulder atrophy pretty far, I had about 5 diagnoses. It ended up being thoracic outlet syndrome. My strength started improving after adjustment. Still not fully recovered. During Covid time I had two 65–70-pound dogs hit me at full run, knocking my left knee out of place. I didn’t have it put back for 18 months due to lockdowns. I noticed a rapid decline in my right arm, shoulder, neck & face. Could those two be related? Or just the fact that these happened in my 60s?
00:13:51 - Dearest Dr. Bergman, I had a frozen shoulder for almost a year! UNTIL I found your "pendulum" (my word) exercise where you open the joint with a lightweight and swing back and forth 100 times. My shoulder healed in three days!! It's hard to beat promoting synovial fluid into your joints. I thank God for you. By the way, it's not the only time you healed me! Lower back pain (washing machine) and hip joint are progressing.
