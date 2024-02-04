Jesus Christ will crush the antichrist!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #43; Many of the ancient kings and leaders who were pawns of Satan and his fallen army give us a view to the coming antichrist. Do not love the things of the world for it is the establishing of a beast system that is sheer evil. All will be revealed in the near future and in the end, Christ is always victorious, and we are with HIM!