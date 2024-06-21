BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Authoritarianism & Latest Trends in Europe - Judith Kwoba Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
31 views • 10 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/06/21/authoritarianism-and-europe/


Judith Kwoba returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss the latest trends in Europe, Mass Immigration and Authoritarianism. Judith Kwoba also talks about the Immigration Invasion of Europe and the resignation of European Members of Parliament.


In Part 2 Judith Kwoba does a deep dive about Cult Figures and Cult Movements and other aspects of the NWO. Judith Kwoba also talks about malign influence of well known "influencers" and the disinformation being peddled by them.

Keywords
immigrationnew world orderauthoritarianismjames bartleyjudith kwoba
