What is Neuralink Really For? - Rob Braxman

Neuralink, one of Elon Musk's pet projects has started human brain implants of its computer interface. Touted as a solution to many neurological issues, it is hoped to be a game changer in medical devices to solve a big list of health issues from anxiety to strokes.
But is this really the intent of Neuralink? A medical device? Or does this device portent a future that Elon envisions? A future you're not going to like at all.