Biden is 'coddling' and fueling 'barbaric' actions by Iran: Mike Pompeo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticizes President Biden's administration exploring the possibility of humanitarian pauses 'as necessary' to get aid into Gaza on 'Hannity.' #foxnews #foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html