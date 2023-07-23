Dr Peter McCullough: They are predicting another Pandemic, worse than Covid.Dr Peter McCullough with Brannon Howse:

“We know that Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates, Dr. Tedros of WHO and new vaccine Frontman Peter Hotez…they are all predicting with great enthusiasm another ‘Pandemic’ worse than ‘Covid’.

All of these guys appear to be in on it. Hotez has been very quiet since our research discovered in 2015 he was working with the CCP on Biodefence Projects…SARS-Covi-2.

So Hotez was in on this whole thing…all along…as he was on CNN pretending like he was trying to feel this new ‘unexpected virus’ when he knew years ahead of time because he was working on it. I think it will be similar to Covid.

Peter Daszak has a library of these…he has a grant with the NIH to do more development work on Bat Coronaviruses.

We learned this from whistleblower @AGHuff who worked for Peter Daszak at EcoHealth Alliance. Peter Daszak needs to be called before Congress like Albert Bourla (of Pfizer), Ralph Baric, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins as we need to learn how they all worked together…they got the whole world sick because of their experiments…” -Dr. Peter McCullough

https://twitter.com/liz_churchill10/status/1682803036865929218?s=20

