This is Armageddon! This is Joel 3 - Leeland Jones.Apocalypse today! Bible prophecy happening now!





This is a copy of Leeland Jones' video originally published on October 20th 2023

https://vimeo.com/876354790

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VeRmyF6qBTTE/





Leeland Jones' website https://leelandjones.com/

and channels:

https://www.youtube.com/ @LeelandJones

https://www.youtube.com/ @panther4x4

https://vimeo.com/userleelandj

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/leelandj/





Link to calendars, diagrams and timelines:

https://leelandjones.com/charts-diagrams

Great Tribulation (2017-2024) https://storage.googleapis.com/wzukusers/user-26016223/documents/89865f9512cf4715ac660d06c3c6cdf9/RevelationTimeline.pdf





This war in Gaza is leading to the Son of Man coming in the clouds! It is a prophetic war! This war is a part of Armageddon which has already started.

In this video Leeland shows how the prophecies from Jeremiah chapter 25 and Joel chapter 3 are unfolding before our eyes! Jer 25:15 KJV For thus saith the Lord God of Israel unto me; Take the wine cup of this fury at my hand, and cause all the nations, to whom I send thee, to drink it. The hospital bombing in Gaza was the trigger event that caused more nations that are listed in Jer 25 to drink the wine and become drunk. Joel 3:1 KJV For, behold, in those days, and in that time, when I shall bring again the captivity of Judah and Jerusalem. This verse speaks not about the restoration of the state of Israel in 1948, but about the reservists coming to serve in the war and also about Aliyah; Jews coming back to Israel due to an increasing anti-semitism spreading among the drunk nations with the pro-Palestinian protests. Joel 3:2 KJV I will also gather all nations, and will bring them down into the valley of Jehoshaphat. Joel 3:8 KJV and they shall sell them to the Sabeans (h7615 drunkard), to a people far off: for the Lord hath spoken it. This is referring to the Palestinians refugees. Joel 3:3 KJV and have given a boy for an harlot, and sold a girl for wine, that they might drink. The harlot’s wine relates to Mystery Babylon. This is the wine we saw being poured out after the hospital bombing, and the nations listed in Jer 25 becoming drunk. Rev 17:2 KJV With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her (great harlot) fornication. Jer 25:22-26 KJV and the kings of the isles which are beyond the sea, Dedan (Yemen), and Tema, and Buz, and all that are in the utmost corners, And all the kings of Arabia, and all the kings of the mingled people (MoB) that dwell in the desert, And all the kings of Zimri, and all the kings of Elam, and all the kings of the Medes (Iran), And all the kings of the north, far and near, one with another, and all the kingdoms of the world, which are upon the face of the earth: and the king of Sheshach (Iraq) shall drink after them.





Song "Rejoice Daughter Of Zion" https://soundcloud.com/leelandj/rejoice-daughter-of-zion





Это копия видео Лиланда Джонса, опубликованная 20 октября 2023 г.

https://vimeo.com/876354790

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VeRmyF6qBTTE/





В этом видео Лиланд показывает, что война в секторе Газа однозначно является частью Армагеддона, и она определённо связана со вторым пришествием Христа. В этом видео Лиланд показывает, как на наших глазах разворачиваются пророчества из 25-й главы Иеремии и 3-й главы Иоиля! Взрыв больницы в Газе стал пусковым событием, которое заставило еще больше народов, перечисленных в Иер 25, пить вино и пьянеть. Иер 25:15 Ибо так сказал мне Господь, Бог Израилев: возьми из руки Моей чашу сию с вином ярости и напои из неё все народы, к которым Я посылаю тебя. Иер 25:22-26 ... и царей островов, которые за морем, Дедана (Йемен), и Фему, и Буза, и всех, стригущих волосы на висках, и всех царей Аравии, и всех царей народов разноплемённых (с начертанием зверя), живущих в пустыне, всех царей Зимврии, и всех царей Елама, и всех царей Мидии (Иран), и всех царей севера, близких друг к другу и дальних, и все царства земные, которые на лице земли, а царь Сесаха (Ирак) выпьет после них.





Схемы Лиланда на русском:

7 лет изобилия и 7 лет скорби (2010-2024 гг.)

pdf https://cloud.mail.ru/public/q8ot/LyLbs9H83

odt https://cloud.mail.ru/public/543m/21A8Jc2Hx

https://t.me/luchneba/5092



