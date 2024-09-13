BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Americans can't AFFORD to have children thanks to inflation Redacted with Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
98 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • 8 months ago

Mirrored Content

Inflation was up by 2.5% in August but that is being spun as down. HA!


Prices in August 2024 were 2.5% higher than they were in August of 2023. That still means that prices are going up, they just went up slower than they did from July 2023 to July 2024. As the Wall Street Journal points out, ""Core inflation, a measure that excludes volatile food and energy costs, held roughly steady at 3.2%.""


But the Journal calls this a ""cooling streak."" It's not a cooling streak. Prices are still increasing and they are already too high. Stocks were down on this news.


U.S. inflation was up by less in July. This does not mean prices are going down, despite headlines saying that inflation is ""cooling."" This only means that they are going up less fast.

Keywords
childreneconomycultureinflationfamilies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy