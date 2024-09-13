Americans can't AFFORD to have children thanks to inflation Redacted with Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content

Inflation was up by 2.5% in August but that is being spun as down. HA!





Prices in August 2024 were 2.5% higher than they were in August of 2023. That still means that prices are going up, they just went up slower than they did from July 2023 to July 2024. As the Wall Street Journal points out, ""Core inflation, a measure that excludes volatile food and energy costs, held roughly steady at 3.2%.""





But the Journal calls this a ""cooling streak."" It's not a cooling streak. Prices are still increasing and they are already too high. Stocks were down on this news.





U.S. inflation was up by less in July. This does not mean prices are going down, despite headlines saying that inflation is ""cooling."" This only means that they are going up less fast.