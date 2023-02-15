The Book of Exodus- Session 15 of 16 - A Remastered Commentary by Chuck Missler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chuck Missler, Koinonia House
Feb 14, 2023
The Book of Exodus is the bedrock of God's plan of redemption and is seen as a 'type' of the early church. It is also an adventure of discovery since the dramatic narrative is laced with numerous hidden messages in the form of microcodes and macrocodes, each anticipating the New Testament climax.
This study contains approx. 16 hours of verse-by-verse teachings.
Copyright © 20-08-2022
Recorded: 1986
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ab_jcn3LP2Y