The Book of Exodus- Session 15 of 16 - A Remastered Commentary by Chuck Missler
0 view • 02/15/2023

Chuck Missler, Koinonia House


Feb 14, 2023


The Book of Exodus is the bedrock of God's plan of redemption and is seen as a 'type' of the early church. It is also an adventure of discovery since the dramatic narrative is laced with numerous hidden messages in the form of microcodes and macrocodes, each anticipating the New Testament climax.


This study contains approx. 16 hours of verse-by-verse teachings.


Copyright © 20-08-2022

Recorded: 1986


- To learn more about the Koinonia Institute, go to: http://www.studycenter.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ab_jcn3LP2Y


Keywords
bible studychristianreligionexodusredemptionchuck misslerhidden messageskoinonia housetype of the early churchmicrocodesmacrocodes
