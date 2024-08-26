© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We are fighting the wrong people - our enemies are not the Russians!"
Ukrainian soldiers who went over to the Russian side now fight for Russia as part of the "Maksim Krivonos" detachment.
This is an interview with "Borzy", one such fighter, who answered some difficult questions and called on the Ukrainian army to go against those giving orders in Kiev.
Video by: rian_ru