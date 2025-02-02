RFK, Tulsi & Kash Hearings, the Plane Crash in the Potomic, & Ozempic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The #Kash, #Tulsi, & #RFK hearings are huge and as partisan as you would expect. What is less expected is how many RINOs are selling out. Meanwhile we have a very bizarre plane crash in DC with what may have been an unmanned helicopter and news about major issues with Ozempic. Who'd have though big pharma would put out another unsafe drug? #MAHAShow more
Support us by shopping our sponsors at www.TomRenz.com/Affiliates
KINGDOM FUEL: COMPLETE MEAL SHAKE
Drs. Mark & Michele specialize in pathways to true healing. Are you ready to Live Younger? Save 20%!
Drs. Mark Sherwood, ND, and Michele L. Neil-Sherwood, DO, are the powerhouse team behind Tulsa’s Functional Medical Institute, where they’re revolutionizing wellness with a whole-person, comprehensive results-driven approach.
To empower people to overcome self-imposed health challenges and break free from unnecessary medications. Best-selling authors, national TV personalities, and filmmakers, they’ve inspired millions with groundbreaking health products like Kingdom Fuel & Kingdom Krunch.
Shop the entire store at Sherwood.tv/tomrenz.
www.TomRenz.com
Show less