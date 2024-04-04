Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 3, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2251 - Are some people having heart scaring from COVID vaccine? -In a studies what vitamin helps with the cardiovascular system, fatigue, healing, depression, etc? -Are people pulling away from Israel? -Are heart supplements important for woman over 45 years old? -Want to gain weight as a young person, what foods will help? -Have the bankers caused a rough situation for the hard working individuals in gen Z? -What other dangerous drugs are coming down the pipeline? -Have you had a day that turned your life around? -Are you enabling your child for good or bad? -Should taxes pay for mentally ill nonbinary people’s surgeries? -Are we going to stop the perversion? -Speak in positives! High energy must listen green show!