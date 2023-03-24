Canadian VLOGGER EXPLODES over Biden admiring CHINADA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The
government of canada is QUITE content using their power to REMOVE people's
freedoms - and that is the SAME as being
comfortable with the removal of canada as a nation. Canada WAS "a
free country" and a country of free speech; but that country is
'GONE' now. How is it POSSIBLE for the canadian politicians to remain silent as
the RIGHTS of the people and their REASONABLE protests are being suppressed? And
how IS it that the politicians are 'LOOKING the other way' - as peaceful canadian
protestors are being IMPRISONED? The trudeau government is behaving MORE like "the
dictatorship of china"." (July 18, 2022)
