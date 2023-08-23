LATAM Airlines pilot (56) suffers sudden cardiac death in flight: Air Traffic Communication

14 AUGUST 2023 -

LATAM Airlines Flight LA505 (MIA-SCL) Miami to Santiago, Chile - 2 hours into 8hr flight, captain Ivan Andaur collapsed and died in the lavatory - plane diverted to Panama City - 3rd pilot collapse THIS WEEK!

56 year old captain pilot went into the washroom in the 2nd hour of the flight, saying he felt unwell.

Noticing that the captain had fallen in the sink, the cabin crew intervened with first aid, but the captain could not be revived.

There were 3 pilots on the plane, the remaining two diverted the plane and landed safely in Panama City, Panama, 28 minutes after pilot collapse, at 12:36AM EDT, Aug.15, 2023.

Captain was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Aircraft is still on the ground in Panama City 12 hours after landing.

This is the 3rd pilot incapacitation this week, 1st fatal.

NB: At about 0:55 in this video the pilot says the “the passenger”. This is a mistake. It was the captain.

LATAM AIRLINES STATEMENT TRANSLATED TO ENGLISH

Santiago, August 15th 2023 - LATAM Airlines Group S.A. informs that flight LA505 from yesterday, performing flight from Miami to Santiago had to divert to the Tocumen Panama International airport due to a medical emergency onboard of one of its three flight crew personnel.

The airline emphasizes that all safety protocols were carried out during the flight to try and save the flight crew's life. However, after landing and receiving medical assistance, the pilot was pronounced deceased.

LATAM Group is profoundly affected and extends its condolences to the family of our pilot. We appreciate his 25 years of compromise and professionalism.

As for the passengers, LATAM Group apologizes the inconvenients from this situation and informs that they will be boarded today from Panama City at time 16:00 bound to Santiago.

