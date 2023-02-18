BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Irishman Delivers Crucial Message About Leftist Orchestrated Muslim Invasion of Ireland!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
391 views • 02/18/2023

"The truth is what's important. We all know what's going on in our towns and cities... villages. Girls are being attacked, raped, murdered, by migrants. Kidnappings, attempted kidnappings, harassment... Streets are becoming less safe and there's people out there that will try to get you to deny those facts based on who's speaking it. The government wants us divided into small little groups." - Derek Blighe

STEVE'S TAKE: When he says nationalists, he's referring to anyone who loves their nation (in this case Ireland). There's nothing racist about loving your nation. Many people of many races love the nation they live in which ever nation that may be. It's not a race issue.

Stay united under God and Country. Don't get distracted. And remember, the truth is the truth no matter who is telling it, even if no one is. #StandforTruth

Keywords
rapecrimemurdercommunismjihadglobalistsislamillegal immigrationmigrantsirelandmuslimrefugeesamerican patriots for god and countryamerican patriots apparelkidnappingislamic terrorismislamic invasionmuslim invasion of europeirishmanislamic jihadirishman delivers crucial message about leftist orchestrated muslim invasion of irelandone islandone irelandone island one irelandderek blighe
