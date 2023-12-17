Create New Account
Jim WILLIE on ELON-TwitterX, OBAMA, Ukraine, Gold. Who is Running the SHOW? Dec 2023. Golden-Jackass.com
EnergyMe333
Jim Willie on Elon-TwitterX, Obama, Ukraine, Gold.  Who is Running the SHOW? Dec 2023. Golden-Jackass.com

FULL SHOW

JIM WILLIE: WEIMAR 2.0, SATANISTS, FEAR AND DENIAL - DEC. 14, 2023

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uCXqwH2TWfKj/

Jim Willie at https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/jimwillie/

Newsletter https://www.golden-jackass.com/

Jim Willie is an amazing geo-political analyst with a PhD in statistics and 20+ years of experience in economic forecasting.  Jim offers an insightful newsletter at www. Golden-Jackass.com Willie has made numerous important mega-forecasts related to the degradation and destruction of the global financial system, the diverse forecasts range from the housing bust in 2007, the mortgage bond bust that followed, the insolvent US banking system and more. ~ Golden-Jackass.com







obamapoliticstwittergoldukraineelonjim willie

