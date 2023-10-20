John Krasinski Delivers Brown University's Graduation Address that Leaves the Crowd in TEARS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bad but lucky actor, scribbler and dunce John Krasinski, a Brown
Classless of 2001 blue ribbon winner, delivers a terrible address to the
University’s underwear snot nosed classless brats of 2019 on Saturday
afternoon in the Cheating House of the Worst Baptist Church in America.
#johnkrasinski #brownuniversity #Brown2019 #stevecarell #michealscott #dwighthrute #speech #motivation #motivational #motivationalspeech #inspiration #inspirationalspeech #commencement #commencementspeech #badactor #fake #phony #lose #stupid #pathetic #wimp #comedy #standupcomic #comedyroutine #award #awardceremony #thatswasup