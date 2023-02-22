BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Josh Alexander — Advocating for student rights
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 02/22/2023


StudentsAgainstMandates


Josh Alexander is an Ontario high school student who was recently expelled for advocating for student rights. In this latest episode of The SAM Podcast, Josh recalls the opposition he faced from the administrative members at his catholic school for trying to bring his own, as well as his fellow students' concerns to the attention of the school. Josh also shares what it was like to be a high school student during covid.

Check it out, leave us a comment and don't forget to hit subscribe!

WEBSITE: www.studentsagainstmandates.ca
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/students_against_mandates/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/people/Students-Against-Mandates/100077407643639/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/S_A_M_CDN
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/561HWI0xmSYdoEDKDwPMeY?si=e40545ca52264563&nd=1
DONATE: https://www.studentsagainstmandates.ca/donate-to-sam
SAM SHOP: https://studentsagainstmandates.square.site/

Keywords
schoolmaskarrestcovid vaccinejosh alexanderadvocating for student rightsstudentsagainstmandatesstudent sagainst mandates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy