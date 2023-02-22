Josh Alexander — Advocating for student rights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Josh Alexander is an Ontario high school student who was recently expelled for advocating for student rights. In this latest episode of The SAM Podcast, Josh recalls the opposition he faced from the administrative members at his catholic school for trying to bring his own, as well as his fellow students' concerns to the attention of the school. Josh also shares what it was like to be a high school student during covid.
