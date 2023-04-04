Died Suddenly: A Victim Is Carried Away From The Mobile Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic In A Body Bag 💉

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is some of the craziest footage you will ever see. Please share this video.
“A man went for his safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine and ended up collapsing dead right inside the mobile vaccine clinic. This is footage of paramedics removing his body from the vaccine bus. I do believe this happened in Russia. This footage is from the start of the pandemic, when they rolled out the shots.”
Source @Covid BC