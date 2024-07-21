Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 19, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2328 - Is crowdstrike linked to global outage? -The power of vitamin D and its benefits. -George Kurtz addresses outage. -Shorts and Longs in the money markets, is it all about control? -Why is it so hard to find out what is truly happening? -Why do they want AI to be integrated into everything? -Importance of storable food. -Ford is now moving their EV plant to build their big diesel trucks. -Toll roads and where is the money going?