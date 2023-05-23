Protest Dr. Fauci Speaking at Yale!

68 views • 05/23/2023

CTRAMM Inc. and We The Patriots USA are organizing this event.

Note: Location has changed to corner of Washington Ave. and Cedar St.

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be speaking at the Yale School of Medicine Commencement on May 22, 2023.

