Protest Dr. Fauci Speaking at Yale!

PEACEFUL PROTEST of DR. FAUCI • Mon, May 22, 2023 • 9:30AMShow more
Dr. Anthony Fauci will be speaking at the Yale School of Medicine Commencement on May 22, 2023.
AMISTAD PARK
104 WASHINGTON AVE
NEW HAVEN, CT 06519
Note: Location has changed to corner of Washington Ave. and Cedar St.
More details: https://ctliberty.org/events/protestfauci/
CTRAMM Inc. and We The Patriots USA are organizing this event.
