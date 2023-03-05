Original nation Britain was in 13 American colonies. England in Europe is fake nation. Fake history.

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2023). The original nation of Britain was located in the area that they have deceived you into thinking were the 13 American colonies. The real France, and not the fake France in Europe, from Quebec to Lousiana was located next to Britain. The current Britain in Europe is a fake nation. Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar elites and the 5,000 year old Pleiadian Watcher fallen angels incarnate avatars’ Mobius company have changed your history. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing, so they came into my room and are attacking my heart now. End of transmission…





The reason why the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanists like Pastor Russ Dizdar and Pastor Rob Skiba were killed by Satan Lucifer and their own Satanists to try to make the Christians become silent in fear, is because they were just Satanists. The reason why the Lyran incarnate avatars like Steve Quayle survived the assassination attempt by the Draco avatar Satanists is because he must suffer horrifically for desecrating God’s name & reputation & honor by making God’s house into a money-making Corporate Christianity business using his military intelligence agency information, and running his emergency gold fraud scam business to defraud the elderly, and hiding all the real vital critical important truths for Satan Lucifer to cover him up, and misleading the millions of most dumbest Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled witchcraft rebellion” religious Christian hordes and pastors with his many doctrines of demons and false doctrines that he teaches. He studies the real Christians like Pastor David Wilkerson who were used by God in mighty ways, and copies what they did, thinking that that will make him popular and wealthy. It is the Holy Spirit of God that used Pastor David in amazing ways, and it is not a technique or method or something that Steve Quayle can imitate and do the same thing. That is an insult to God. It is not God that makes Steve Quayle wealthy and famous by using God’s name and fake Christianity, but it is Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati intelligence agencies that makes him wealthy and make his lewd daughter a famous idol singer in the Illuminati music industry, because Steve Quayle helps the devil by desecrating God’s holy reputation and mislead millions to deceptive false doctrines of demons and leads millions to their death & hell. A person who is led by God’s Holy Spirit glorify God and leads many to God, and a person led by Satan Lucifer’s spirit covers up Satan Lucifer and desecrates God’s name and leads many to destruction. It is the same with all the popular and wealthy and famous and loved “Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry” authors and loved Christian celebrities like LA Marzulli and SkyWatchTV Tom Horn and Lyn Leahz and Perry Stone and JD Farag. Do not be deceived and end up getting destroyed. End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine