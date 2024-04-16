BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Reading the Bible LIVE: Warning in Taking the Mark of the Beast 666. -2024
DarylLawsonLive
DarylLawsonLive
231 followers
25 views • 04/16/2024

Reading the Bible LIVE: Warning in Taking the Mark of the Beast 

Revelation 14:9-10 NLT


[9] Then a third angel followed them, shouting, “Anyone who worships the beast and his statue or who accepts his mark on the forehead or on the hand [10] must drink the wine of God’s anger. It has been poured full strength into God’s cup of wrath. And they will be tormented with fire and burning sulfur in the presence of the holy angels and the Lamb.

#markofthebeast

