The Moho
Mar 20, 2024
She Tirelessly Crawled Around The City With A Bullet Lodged In Her Spinal Canal...
We saw a wounded & emaciated puppy limping along the street. She had been wandering a bullet lodged in the spinal canal. For a whole month, she had tirelessly crawled around the city. It seemed someone had tried to end her life since the day she was born. We took her home and quickly gave her some food.
Credit To: Vasilievna R
✅ Sberbank card
Card number: 4276 6401 2965 6056
The card is linked to the phone number 89618898412
Issued to Olga Vasilievna R.
BOPF "HEART OF THE PURE BREED"
TIN 7000000797
Settlement account 40701810064000000087
BIC 046902606
You can also make a donation using the Quar Code.
Please, marked "Nyusha 2"
#PuppyWithBullet, #RescuePuppy, #TheMoho
------------------------------------------------------
