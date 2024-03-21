The Moho



She Tirelessly Crawled Around The City With A Bullet Lodged In Her Spinal Canal...



We saw a wounded & emaciated puppy limping along the street. She had been wandering a bullet lodged in the spinal canal. For a whole month, she had tirelessly crawled around the city. It seemed someone had tried to end her life since the day she was born. We took her home and quickly gave her some food.



Credit To: Vasilievna R

BOPF "HEART OF THE PURE BREED"

