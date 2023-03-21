BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Some More Things You Might Expect Having Acquired Your First Farm/Homestead
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
1
109 views • 03/21/2023

What if CBDC's are weaponized against you and your family and you are forced to live outside society and the economy?  What if there is no more food to be had through the normal supply chain, how will you get enough food to eat???  There is a solution out there for some people.  If you have the courage for the change and the courage to face each day with very little idea how to do most of what needs to be done every day for a couple of years, there is a path for you. Here are a few more things you can expect when moving to your new homestead/farm.  Thank you for watching, God bless you.

Keywords
weaponspreppinghomesteadingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with china
