Day 300: Surviving the Ongoing War of Starvation, Collective Punishment, Ethnic Cleansing & Genocide of the Palestinian population in Gaza
💔The #Children of #Gaza are #Starving - This is Day 300. 

He's happy to bring hot food to his hungry family. 

Famine hits the residents of the #Gaza Strip hard, especially the children who are the most vulnerable and exposed to malnutrition and dehydration, as a result of the blockade imposed by the criminal #Israeli regime, in their ongoing war of starvation, collective punishment, ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Palestinian population in #Gaza

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
