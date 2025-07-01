BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
When Justice Fails and Liberty Pays the Price: A Wake-Up Call for Washington Patriots
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
5 followers
27 views • 2 months ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%


On this episode of Behind the Wire with host Robert Burwell, president of Washington 3%, we confront the brutal consequences of a broken justice system after two Idaho firefighters are murdered by a violent repeat offender who should’ve never been free. Burwell slams soft-on-crime policies, exposing how liberal judges, failed prosecutions, and ignored red flags are fueling chaos. He then shifts focus to Washington’s escalating gas taxes and budget betrayal under Governor “Sideshow” Bob Ferguson—calling out the lies, the $15 billion deficit, and the war on working-class citizens through radical environmental policies. Lastly, he sounds the alarm on far-left protesters targeting Independence Day itself—mocking American values while blue city leadership looks the other way. This is a no-holds-barred call to wake up, speak out, and reclaim our state before it's unrecognizable.


#PatriotRadio #BehindTheWire #RobertBurwell #Washington3Percent #JusticeFailed #FirefighterHeroes #HoldThemAccountable #LiberalFailure #NoMoreExcuses #GasTaxRobbery #GreenScam #StopTheLie #WakeUpWashington #FourthOfJulyPride #NoKingsProtest #StandForAmerica #ProtectOurFreedom #SayNoToTyranny #BlueStateDisaster #RealTalkRadio

democratic policiesconservative valuescarbon taxpatriot radioantifa violencedefending freedomsoft on crimeelectric vehicle mandatebudget crisisno kings movementrobert burwellfirefighter murdersjustice system failureliberal judgesgas tax increasegovernor bob fergusonwashington debtrural living challengesindependence day protests
