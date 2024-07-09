© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Almond Butter & Raspberry Protein Pancakes
Ingredients
For the batter:
5 tbsp. Oats
2 tbsp. Organic Whey Protein Powder
6 egg whites
120ml almond milk
½ tsp. baking powder
2 tbsp. Organic Raw Almond Butter
Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
For the topping:
1 tbsp. Organic Raw Almond Butter
Handful Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Raspberries
1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk the Oats, protein powder, baking powder and egg whites. Add milk to the oats gradually while stirring. Add the almond butter and continue mixing until smooth.
2. Heat a pan over low heat and rub the bottom of your pan with a paper towel soaked with coconut oil to keep the pancakes from sticking.
3. Cook for around a minute and flip the pancake.
4. Cook a minute more, then remove from heat.
5. Continue until there is no more batter.
6. Top with almond butter and raspberries and devour.