WIRELESS BODY AREA NETWORKS: A NEW PARADIGM OF PERSONAL SMART HEALTH. IEEE 2021 SMART CITIES
126 views • 02/28/2024

IEEE 2021 SMART CITIES DOCUMENT:

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://smartcities.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/SCWhitePaper-WirelessBodyAreaNetworks.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjK0ZSjoc6EAxUOvokEHZ1QBasQFnoECBAQBg&usg=AOvVaw1aJtSE_Gdin29ELi4IQmAo

.

Medical Body Area Networks https://www.google.com/search?q=medical+Body+Area+Networks&sca_esv=8e2900279786af30&udm=2&prmd=ivnsmbtz&sxsrf=ACQVn0-AgzR_xYfJ5-sSNOyRia8zFz0DrQ:1709131108491&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi9jeLEoc6EAxVfk4kEHdQRDQgQ0pQJCB4&biw=412&bih=722&dpr=2.63#sbfbu=1&pi=medical%20Body%20Area%20Networks

.

(2013) Great Future Foreseen for Wireless Body Sensors

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/16381-great-future-foreseen-for-wireless-body-sensors


(2018) Passive Hardware Considerations for Medical Body Area Network Transceivers

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

.

The Digital Twin in Medicine: A Key to the Future of Healthcare? - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9330225/

.

cov-wban nih

https://www.google.com/search?q=cov-wban+nih&sca_esv=0dcc3d4151cae03d&sxsrf=ACQVn0_dSqwtom6O0H_HYU84I52plQizVQ%3A1709136483751&source=hp&ei=Y1rfZcLnK-jx0PEPhsewgAY&oq=cov&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIDY292KgIIADIEECMYJzIIEAAYgAQYsQMyCBAAGIAEGLEDMgsQABiABBixAxiDATILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwEyCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBMgsQABiABBixAxiDATIFEAAYgARI8RlQvQhYwA5wAXgAkAEAmAFyoAHGAqoBAzAuM7gBAcgBAPgBAZgCBKACpQOoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIOEC4YgAQYsQMYxwEY0QPCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICChAjGIAEGIoFGCeYAx2SBwMxLjM&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=cov-wban%20nih

.

(2022) S.5002 - FDA Modernization Act 2.0117th Congress (2021-2022)

'The bill also removes a requirement to use animal studies as part of the process to obtain a license for a biological product that is [biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product]'

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

@RandPaul 🖕

"biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product"


How do they get crispr-nanotech in the meds legally?

https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1759793430006317435?t=OpGYhdkohVE7y3YbE-BEXw&s=19

.

Human Interaction Emerging Technologies and Future Systems

https://t.me/psinergists/12915/87891

.

Here is another college txtbook you should be reading and learn the real Frequencies they areHere is another college txtbook you should be reading and learn the real Frequencies they are using against you!


https://www.researchgate.net/publication/335185823_Biomedical_Signals_and_Sensors_III_Linking_Electric_Biosignals_and_Biomedical_Sensors

Keywords
trumpvaccine2024xjabcovidieeesmartcitywbanmban
