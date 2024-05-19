BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING: American/JEEW Caught in Coup Attempt in Congo was Reportedly Executed
CreeperStatus
CreeperStatus
72 followers
Follow
1
126 views • 12 months ago

BREAKING: American/JEEW Caught in Coup Attempt in Congo was Reportedly Executed


The American ambassador to the Congo says his country has nothing to do with it.


The military of the Democratic Republic of Congo successfully thwarted a coup attempt aimed at seizing the Palace of the Nation and the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Vital Kamerhe, as reported by the country's national television RTNC.


 Prompt action by the armed forces quickly restored public order, resulting in the detention of the rebels.


 The coup attempt is linked to supporters of the "New Zaire" movement, led by Christian Malanga, who reportedly established a government in exile abroad.


According to the analytical project Atum Mundi, Malanga, who resided in the United States, allegedly participated in the attempt and was subsequently killed. 2024/05/19


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


