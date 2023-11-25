BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are the "Digital Equity" Rules Leading to a 15-Minute City Near You?
Truth Seekers Radio Show
Truth Seekers Radio Show
4 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 11/25/2023

Angeline Marie discusses her take on FCC proposed rules for Digital Equity, clamping down on Freedom of Speech, the coming Surveillance Society, the Sedition Act, and Republic Review.

Soul-less Society, my new book available Nov. 28
https://www.soullesssocietybook.com/

Sources:
FCC.gov, FACT SHEET: FCC Will Vote on Rules to Prevent and Eliminate Digital Discrimination
https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-397941A1.pdf

History.com, Alien and Sedition Acts
https://www.history.com/topics/early-us/alien-and-sedition-acts

Reclaiming the Republic, G.R. Mobley
http://www.reclaimingtherepublic.org/?fbclid=IwAR0ah3vqvUoJq7bUQtdyw4kgUKEEkkrQy1JUtjCXsOZ30crb2Ndr331sQfY

TrevorLoudon.com:
https://www.trevorloudon.com/2021/03/opinion-a-new-zealanders-9-starter-steps-to-save-america-from-socialism/

#Censorship #FCC #Media #FreeSpeech #DigitalEquity #DigitalDiscrimination #RepublicReview #SeditionAct

Keywords
censorshipmediafccdigital equitysurveillancesocietyrepublicreviewseditionact
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy