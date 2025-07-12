© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The scariest part is they may get away with this."
Dr. Mary Talley Bowden recently blew the whistle on how hospitals across America artificially inflated "Covid deaths" by euthanising patients.
"They killed people to get the bed empty so they could bring another patient in and... euthanise them, and then bring another one in and get paid bonuses."
"It's truly horrific."
