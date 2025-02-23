Civil War is Always a Result of Spiritual Warfare

Civil war is actively taking place inside of God’s Church and in the midst of His people right now with over 45,000 denominations of Christianity worldwide. As the church goes, so do the nations. This begs the question: is another civil war coming to America? Identify the symptoms leading up to civil war, why these wars happen as a result of spiritual warfare, and what you can do to bring healing and restoration through the power of the Holy Spirit.





BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE!

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio





LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860

📦 Official Store: https://thedrybonesboutique.etsy.com