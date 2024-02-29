Pentagon Behind 'Rona?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did the Pentagon orchestrate the plandemic?
New leaked audio shows the DOD labeled COVID a national security threat weeks before we knew about it.
The full webcast is linked below.
Redacted News | They Planned The Whole Thing Years In Advance (28 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4g9409-breaking-they-planned-the-whole-thing-years-in-advance.-redacted-w-natali-a.html